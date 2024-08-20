13 protesters arrested during first day of Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Police stand near where protesters knocked down a fence surrounding United Center at the Democratic National Convention after a march in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2024
Police stand near where protesters knocked down a fence surrounding United Center at the Democratic National Convention after a march in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Sophia Tareen, Joey Cappelletti And Lea Skene, The Associated Press

Posted August 20, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 1:48 pm.

Thirteen people were arrested during protests on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, most them related to a “brief breach” of security fencing “within sight and sound of the United Center,” the city’s police superintendent said Tuesday.

More protests were planned throughout the week, including one Tuesday night outside the Israeli Consulate. However, attendance at the main rally on Monday was far below estimates of organizers who had predicted more than 20,000 would show up.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Tuesday that the crowd was around 3,500 strong and that the vast majority of the protesters were peaceful.

However, some clashed with police, used pepper spray against them and threw water bottles at officers during the clash in the park where there was a breach in security fencing, Snelling said. He said officers did not use any chemical sprays.

“Our officers showed great restraint,” he said at a news conference. “We’re not going to tolerate vandalism and violence in our city. … We’re going to continue to protect the city.”

Snelling said with more protests planned, his department is prepared to de-escalate situations whenever possible.

“Again, we’re up to the challenge,” Snelling said. “The city is up to the challenge.”

The park where the most arrests were made, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point for a march of thousands calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Several dozen activists broke off from the main group, breached the fencing, and were pushed back by police.

Authorities said the inner security perimeter surrounding the United Center was not breached and there was no threat to those attending the convention.

On Tuesday morning, an extra line of fencing was installed at the park and the tall metal barriers were reinforced to prevent protesters from lifting and removing the panels. No police officers or protesters were in the park early Tuesday.

The 13 people arrested during Monday’s protest were detained on charges ranging from criminal trespass and resisting and obstructing an arrest, to aggravated battery of police officers, Snelling said.

At least 10 of them were arrested in connection with the fence, he said.

Snelling said he did not connect those who tore down the fence with the entirety of the march. He said the vast majority of participants were peaceful, and he praised his officers’ conduct in the moment.

The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild said two of the people arrested were hospitalized. Snelling said they were taken to the hospital to ensure they would receive medication they were taking.

Two people were also arrested on misdemeanor property damage and resisting arrest charges during a protest march Sunday night. As of Tuesday morning, 15 people had been arrested.

In downtown Chicago, security was tighter than usual — including law enforcement officers with weapons slung across their bodies — outside the office building that houses the Israeli Consulate and a major city transportation hub. Metal barricades were set up, and an officer said they were preparing for a 7 p.m. demonstration.

The consulate, located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the United Center, has been the site of numerous demonstrations since the war in Gaza began in October. It is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.

Most of the largest demonstrations have been organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, which has focused on calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. But smaller protests have popped up around the city, during the convention’s welcome party at Navy Pier.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

Ontario's government is expected to announce some restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to...

38m ago

'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA
'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

18m ago

Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop
Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop

A 17-year-old girl was among three arrested in a firearm investigation that saw Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers locate an assault-style rifle during a traffic stop in Regent Park. Authorities...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after security guard stabbed at Oshawa restaurant
Suspect in custody after security guard stabbed at Oshawa restaurant

Durham Regional Police officers have arrested a suspect after a security guard was stabbed at a pizza restaurant in Oshawa on Monday. Officers were called to the restaurant in the Simcoe Street North...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

Ontario's government is expected to announce some restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to...

38m ago

'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA
'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

18m ago

Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop
Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop

A 17-year-old girl was among three arrested in a firearm investigation that saw Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers locate an assault-style rifle during a traffic stop in Regent Park. Authorities...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after security guard stabbed at Oshawa restaurant
Suspect in custody after security guard stabbed at Oshawa restaurant

Durham Regional Police officers have arrested a suspect after a security guard was stabbed at a pizza restaurant in Oshawa on Monday. Officers were called to the restaurant in the Simcoe Street North...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

19h ago

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

19h ago

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

19h ago

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.

23h ago

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.
More Videos