East-end home evacuated after fire breaks out

Emergency crews were called to a residential home in the east-end early Saturday morning for reports of a house fire.

The blaze was reported near Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

Authorities said the residents of the home self-evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews were met with heavy smoke inside the home and did a full search of the property. The fire was contained to a single home, but it also spread to a fence in the backyard.

Crews said the blaze was knocked down just before 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.