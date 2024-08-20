Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K

Rachael Frerichs, 26, of Orillia, was arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding a senior client out of $145K.
Rachael Frerichs, 26, of Orillia, was arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding a senior client out of $145K. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 20, 2024 7:09 pm.

An Orillia woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Toronto non-profit organization and an elderly client.

Toronto police say between April 2021 and April 2024, the suspect was employed as a support worker and supervisor with a Toronto-area non-profit.

The woman allegedly defrauded the organization and an elderly client out of approximately $145,000.

Rachael Frerichs, 26, of Orillia was arrested on Monday and is facing several charges including two counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained with a crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breach of trust.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1. Police believe there may be more alleged victims and have released a photo of the accused.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

3h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

1h ago

2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation
2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding. Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved...

2h ago

Partial systems outage affecting Canadian airports resolved: CBSA
Partial systems outage affecting Canadian airports resolved: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is no longer impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

3h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

1h ago

2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation
2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding. Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved...

2h ago

Partial systems outage affecting Canadian airports resolved: CBSA
Partial systems outage affecting Canadian airports resolved: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is no longer impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools

Changes are on the way for supervised consumption sites. The province set to announce new restrictions that would restrict them from operating within 200 meters of schools and child care centres. Caryn Ceolin explains.

8h ago

1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

26m ago

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.
More Videos