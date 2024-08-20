Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K

An Orillia woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Toronto non-profit organization and an elderly client.

Toronto police say between April 2021 and April 2024, the suspect was employed as a support worker and supervisor with a Toronto-area non-profit.

The woman allegedly defrauded the organization and an elderly client out of approximately $145,000.

Rachael Frerichs, 26, of Orillia was arrested on Monday and is facing several charges including two counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained with a crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breach of trust.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1. Police believe there may be more alleged victims and have released a photo of the accused.