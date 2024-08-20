2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding.

Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved with a break and enter in the Dufferin Street and Glencarin Avenue area and a carjacking robbery in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area.

It’s alleged in the first incident, two suspects approached the victim’s home while a third suspect waited in a vehicle. The suspects allegedly kicked in the door, gained entry to the home and searched for car keys. When they couldn’t find the keys, the suspects fled to the vehicle.

The next day, two victims were returning to their vehicle in a parking lot when they were confronted by two suspects, with one allegedly armed with a knife.

The suspects allegedly forced the victims to give them the vehicle keys and fled in the victim’s vehicle

On August 16, officers found the vehicle and arrested one of the suspects. During a search warrant on the vehicle, clothing worn during the robberies was allegedly found.

As a result, Mohit Paul, 19, of Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of disguise with intent and break and enter.

He appeared in court on Friday.

A further investigation then led to the identification of a second suspect. On Saturday, a search warrant was executed and the second suspect was arrested. A knife and clothing used during the robberies was allegedly seized.

A male youth, 17, of Toronto was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of disguise with intent and break and enter.

A third suspect remains outstanding at this time.