2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 20, 2024 5:03 pm.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding.

Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved with a break and enter in the Dufferin Street and Glencarin Avenue area and a carjacking robbery in the Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue area.

It’s alleged in the first incident, two suspects approached the victim’s home while a third suspect waited in a vehicle. The suspects allegedly kicked in the door, gained entry to the home and searched for car keys. When they couldn’t find the keys, the suspects fled to the vehicle.

The next day, two victims were returning to their vehicle in a parking lot when they were confronted by two suspects, with one allegedly armed with a knife.

The suspects allegedly forced the victims to give them the vehicle keys and fled in the victim’s vehicle

On August 16, officers found the vehicle and arrested one of the suspects. During a search warrant on the vehicle, clothing worn during the robberies was allegedly found.

As a result, Mohit Paul, 19, of Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of disguise with intent and break and enter.

He appeared in court on Friday.

A further investigation then led to the identification of a second suspect. On Saturday, a search warrant was executed and the second suspect was arrested. A knife and clothing used during the robberies was allegedly seized.

A male youth, 17, of Toronto was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of disguise with intent and break and enter.

A third suspect remains outstanding at this time.

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

1h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

1m ago

Partial systems outage affecting Canadian airports resolved: CBSA
Partial systems outage affecting Canadian airports resolved: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is no longer impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

29m ago

Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities
Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities

More than 32,000 rail commuters across the country will have to find new routes to the office if a work stoppage kicks off at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) this week. Transit authorities...

updated

1h ago

