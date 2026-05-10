Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist was killed after striking a tree on a residential street in Scarborough on May 10, 2026. CITYNEWS/Alayna LaFleur

By John Marchesan

Posted May 10, 2026 8:05 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2026 9:20 pm.

A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead following a crash in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Toronto police were called to Orton Park Road just south of Ellesmere Road shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Duty Insp. Jeff Allington says both the motorcycle and the vehicle were going northbound on the road when the two made contact and the motorcycle lost control, striking a tree.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male motorcyclist with serious injuries and immediately began performing life-saving measures,” said Allington. “These life-saving measures were continued by our partners with paramedic services, and unfortunately, the male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased here at the scene.”

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries.

Investigators tell 680 NewsRadio it appears that the motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and was seen weaving in and out of traffic before it collided with another vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and has dashcam or video footage of any kind to contact them as part of the investigation.

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