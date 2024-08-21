Joey Votto announces he has retired

Toronto Blue Jays’ Joey Votto loosens up before a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Joey Votto loosens up before a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (Steve Nesius/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 21, 2024 7:50 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 8:22 pm.

Joey Votto is hanging up the cleats.

The Canadian star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he is retiring from baseball.

“That’s it, I’m done. I’m officially retired from baseball,” Votto, 40, says on a nine-second video shot at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field

Votto was playing for the Toronto Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo after signing a minor-league contract with the club prior to this season.

The Toronto native signed with his hometown club after spending his entire 17-year MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds.

But Votto tweaked his ankle during his first spring-training game and never found top form in the minors.

The infielder slashed .165/.298/.271 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 31 games with three minor-league clubs this season. The retirement ends questions about whether the out-of-contention Blue Jays would have considered calling Votto up before the end of the season to play for his hometown team.

In his prime, Votto was one of the best players in baseball.

A six-time All-Star, Votto was National League MVP in 2010.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

3h ago

Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'
Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario vice-president Fred Hahn on Wednesday, calling him a "bully" and "disgusting human being" after Hahn...

1h ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to Bathurst Street and York Downs Road just after 5 p.m. The victim was transported to...

2h ago

Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone
Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone

Security video of a brazen shooting targeting a home in King Township on Monday appears to show one of the suspects recording the incident with a cellphone. The security video, released by York Regional...

7h ago

Top Stories

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

3h ago

Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'
Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario vice-president Fred Hahn on Wednesday, calling him a "bully" and "disgusting human being" after Hahn...

1h ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to Bathurst Street and York Downs Road just after 5 p.m. The victim was transported to...

2h ago

Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone
Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone

Security video of a brazen shooting targeting a home in King Township on Monday appears to show one of the suspects recording the incident with a cellphone. The security video, released by York Regional...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:19
Toronto island a hideaway for a pride of peacocks
Toronto island a hideaway for a pride of peacocks

For decades a family of peafowl have been making a home at the Island Yacht Club on Muggs Island. Audra Brown with the story of how the colourful exotic birds came to live on the private side of the island.
1:46
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers

The trial of Freedom Convoy protest figures Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, with the defense making its final submissions. Xiao Li reports.
More Videos