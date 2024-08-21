Can Kamala Harris ride her momentum to a November win?

This week, the biggest names in United States Democratic politics are united in Chicago for one purpose: To give Kamala Harris the momentum she needs to defeat Donald Trump.

Thus far, her campaign has been a stunning success, but can that last until November?

Jonathan Weisman is a political reporter for The New York Times.

“There was a flood of voters who were ready for a new, younger face. They bolted over to Kamala Harris. You saw the polls shift remarkably,” said Weisman.

But when the good vibes start to fade, what will it take for Harris to keep rolling? And in the middle of a campaign that pits anger against hope, does anybody want to talk about actual policy?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.