Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Police say a driver has been pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 401 westbound express in Mississauga.

A social media post shared by the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, says that officers were called at 8:24 p.m. and that a single vehicle was involved in the crash.

The Highway 401 westbound collector and express lanes are closed at Highway 427, as the Collision Reconstruction Unit arrives to investigate.

It is unknown when roads will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.