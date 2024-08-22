From Toronto to Tatooine: ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ video game heavy with Canadian talent

Humberly Gonzalez, the main actress who plays the character Kay Vess in the upcoming video game, "Star Wars Outlaws" is photographed at Ubisoft's Toronto offices on Aug. 14, 2024
Humberly Gonzalez, the main actress who plays the character Kay Vess in the upcoming video game, "Star Wars Outlaws" is photographed at Ubisoft's Toronto offices on Aug. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Curtis Ng, The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 9:24 am.

“Star Wars Outlaws” would have had a distinctly Canadian touch if the game’s narrative director had his way.

Early in the development process for the upcoming video game, Navid Khavari suggested an idea that ultimately never made it out of the writers’ room.

“I wanted to write a scene that was just two smugglers apologizing to each other the entire time,” says Khavari, who is based in Toronto along with lead writer Nikki Foy and lead voice actor Humberly Gonzalez.

Developed by Ubisoft, “Outlaws” is the first open-world “Star Wars” game and is set between the events depicted in the movies “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

While Sweden-based Massive Entertainment led the development, support provided by other Ubisoft studios included motion capture work that Khavari says was done in Toronto and Montreal.

As its name suggests, “Outlaws” explores the criminal underbelly of the galaxy, a side of “Star Wars” that has rarely been seen.

Players will have the opportunity to explore several planets, including the classic Tatooine but also lesser-known and even new locales.

Foy says it was a fun challenge to create a brand new story in a well-established universe.

“Getting to work on this project, in this galaxy, at this time period, it was like a cheat code that got all of us on the same page right away,” Foy says.

“You didn’t have to worry about what’s the world going to be like, what’s the tone, what’s the vibe — that stuff we already know.”

Khavari, who was also the narrative director for “Far Cry 6” and has worked on a number of other Ubisoft titles, says Massive contacted him early on about joining the “Star Wars” project.

“We have a huge abundance of writing talent in Toronto,” he says. “The idea really became, let’s build a story team in Toronto. This was years and years ago, and Massive was up for it.”

In a departure from recent “Star Wars” video games, the main character in “Outlaws” is not a lightsaber-wielding, Force-pushing Jedi knight but a blaster-packing scoundrel.

Gonzalez voices protagonist Kay Vess, a charming and witty rogue trying to find her way in the galaxy.

Gonzalez was born in Venezuela and learned English in the nearby Caribbean island nation of Aruba before moving with her family to Fort McMurray, Alta., where she spent nearly 10 years and studied theatre.

“Being in a small city, I think it really allowed me to hone in on my art,” says Gonzalez, who later lived in Montreal and is now based in Toronto.

“Moving to Canada changed everything for me,” she says.

“Much like Kay — she left everything behind, she had big dreams, she went to an unknown place where there were a lot of opportunities, and you just have to find them and seize them.”

“Star Wars Outlaws” will be released Aug. 30 for Xbox Series S and X, PS5 and PC.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

updated

45m ago

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

19m ago

GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown
GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown

Commuters who take GO trains on the Milton line and in Hamilton will have to find alternate ways to get to and from work due to a national rail shutdown. Rail service at Canadian National Railway and...

2h ago

RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group
RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged one person from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for their alleged ties to a terrorist group. The charges include participating in the...

29m ago

Top Stories

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

updated

45m ago

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

19m ago

GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown
GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown

Commuters who take GO trains on the Milton line and in Hamilton will have to find alternate ways to get to and from work due to a national rail shutdown. Rail service at Canadian National Railway and...

2h ago

RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group
RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged one person from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for their alleged ties to a terrorist group. The charges include participating in the...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Port Colborne Dairy Queen remains frozen in time
Port Colborne Dairy Queen remains frozen in time

If you're nostalgic for a simpler time and looking for way to beat the heat, why not take a trip to Port Colborne? Audra Brown with how one of the oldest Dairy Queen's in Canada has remained frozen in time.

15h ago

1:54
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton

If a labour dispute is not settled, thousands of commuters in Mississauga, Hamilton and Milton will be without GO Train service as early as Thursday. Brandon Rowe has the story.

15h ago

3:01
Ford defends supervised drug consumption site closures
Ford defends supervised drug consumption site closures

The province's decision to shut down most of Ontario's consumption sites comes after reports offered recommendations for improving the operation of at least one in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos