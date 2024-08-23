Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC

Plant based milk recall
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it appears a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing with no new cases reported in the last two weeks. Almond and other alternatives to dairy milk products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Que., Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted August 23, 2024 11:44 am.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 11:45 am.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks. 

However, the federal agency’s director of outbreak management says they won’t be comfortable declaring the outbreak over until early October due to Listeria’s incubation period, which can last up to 70 days, and the reporting delay that accompanies new cases. 

April Hexemer says the last tally of cases reported on Aug. 12 remains unchanged, with 20 confirmed illnesses in four provinces and three deaths in Ontario.  

Related:

The agency connected a Listeria case reported in August 2023 to a broader outbreak after several infections emerged in Ontario last June. 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8.

The source of the illness was traced to a specific production line at a third-party beverage packaging facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant-based milk manufacturer Danone Canada.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on

Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully...

16m ago

Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss. Eric Shum read a victim impact statement...

1h ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

20m ago

Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway
Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are searching for a man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway last week. It's alleged that the victim...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on

Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully...

16m ago

Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss. Eric Shum read a victim impact statement...

1h ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

20m ago

Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway
Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are searching for a man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway last week. It's alleged that the victim...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

8h ago

3:47
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike action. Plus, a major bank reports a quarterly loss, while some say Starbucks is bringing back its fall pumpkin beverages far too soon.

19h ago

1:24
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute

The federal government has imposed binding arbitration on CN Rail, CPKC & the Teamsters, to end Canada’s national rail stoppage.

19h ago

1:57
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage

Some logistics companies say the price of trucking has doubled, during a national rail stoppage. But there's no chance trucking can simply replace rail shipping. One supply chain expert explains, for some industry "there is no plan B".

19h ago

1:45
Father of Oshawa teen found dead in car seeks answers
Father of Oshawa teen found dead in car seeks answers

A GTA father is desperate for answers following the death of his teenage son. Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality.

20h ago

More Videos