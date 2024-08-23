Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.

However, the federal agency’s director of outbreak management says they won’t be comfortable declaring the outbreak over until early October due to Listeria’s incubation period, which can last up to 70 days, and the reporting delay that accompanies new cases.

April Hexemer says the last tally of cases reported on Aug. 12 remains unchanged, with 20 confirmed illnesses in four provinces and three deaths in Ontario.

The agency connected a Listeria case reported in August 2023 to a broader outbreak after several infections emerged in Ontario last June.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8.

The source of the illness was traced to a specific production line at a third-party beverage packaging facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant-based milk manufacturer Danone Canada.