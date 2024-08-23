Peel police safety advisory says recently released sex offender at ‘elevated risk of re-offending’

Joseph Faulkner, 31. Peel Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 23, 2024 8:31 pm.

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety advisory, warning that a recently released sex offender who is now living in Brampton “presents a safety risk to the public.”

In a release Friday, police said Joseph Faulkner, 31, is living in the Wilkinson Road and Tomken Road area of Brampton after his statutory release on Wednesday, August 21.

Faulkner’s convictions relate to sexual offending and breaching related conditions.

Police say he is bound by two probation orders which expire in 2027.

“Faulkner is subject to numerous conditions, including not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult approved by his parole supervisor,” the advisory states.

“Information received by Peel Regional Police indicates that Faulkner is at an elevated risk of re-offending. Peel Regional Police will be working to monitor his activities within the community.”

Peel police said they’re releasing the information to the public as a “precautionary measure” and remind members of the public “that although Joseph Faulkner does present a safety risk to the public, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms Act.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two females were found dead inside a home in Etobicoke on Friday and officers are trying to track down a suspect who investigators say is related to the victims. Officers were called to a home at Sheldon...

10m ago

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

4h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

6h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two females were found dead inside a home in Etobicoke on Friday and officers are trying to track down a suspect who investigators say is related to the victims. Officers were called to a home at Sheldon...

10m ago

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

4h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

6h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought

A woman is lucky to be safe this afternoon after an violent attempted abduction. York Regional Police are now looking for at least four suspects.

5h ago

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

7h ago

2:40
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton

Many GO train users woke up Thursday morning to find out their transit service had been suspended due to the rail lockout. Catalina Gillies speaks with commuters. 
3:47
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike action. Plus, a major bank reports a quarterly loss, while some say Starbucks is bringing back its fall pumpkin beverages far too soon.
1:24
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute

The federal government has imposed binding arbitration on CN Rail, CPKC & the Teamsters, to end Canada’s national rail stoppage.

More Videos