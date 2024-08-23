Peel police safety advisory says recently released sex offender at ‘elevated risk of re-offending’

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety advisory, warning that a recently released sex offender who is now living in Brampton “presents a safety risk to the public.”

In a release Friday, police said Joseph Faulkner, 31, is living in the Wilkinson Road and Tomken Road area of Brampton after his statutory release on Wednesday, August 21.

Faulkner’s convictions relate to sexual offending and breaching related conditions.

Police say he is bound by two probation orders which expire in 2027.

“Faulkner is subject to numerous conditions, including not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult approved by his parole supervisor,” the advisory states.

“Information received by Peel Regional Police indicates that Faulkner is at an elevated risk of re-offending. Peel Regional Police will be working to monitor his activities within the community.”

Peel police said they’re releasing the information to the public as a “precautionary measure” and remind members of the public “that although Joseph Faulkner does present a safety risk to the public, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms Act.”