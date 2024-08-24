TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won’t impact Taylor Swift concerts

TTC 509 Harbourfront streetcar
TTC 509 Harbourfront streetcar. TTC

By John Marchesan

Posted August 24, 2024 9:20 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2024 9:25 am.

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with busses starting next month.

Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place starting Sept. 3 until early October as part of the transit network’s modernization of the streetcar power network on Queens Quay and Fleet St.

Eastbound buses will operate within the Queens Quay streetcar right-of-way from Spadina Avenue to York Street while westbound buses will serve curbside stops. At Union Station, customers will take the 509 Harbourfront replacement buses at street stops located on Bay Street at Front Street.

The second stage of work in early October will focus on completing the upgrades between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street. The 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will be restored between Union Station and Spadina Avenue while a modified branch of 510 Spadina replacement buses will be extended west and serve stops between Spadina Avenue and Exhibition Place.

Beginning in November through early 2025, a third stage of work will complete overhead work west of Bathurst Street along Fleet Street. During this phase of work, 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will continue to operate between Union Station and Spadina Avenue and the 511 Bathurst streetcars will be extended to run along Queens Quay to Union Station.

TTC officials stress that harbourfront streetcars will be restored in time for the Taylor Swift concert dates in November with increased service on multiple routes to accommodate the influx of visitors expected during that time in the city.

“While there will be some short-term adjustments for riders who use the Queens Quay streetcar, the modernization work is essential for ensuring a more reliable and efficient service,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “As we expand the TTC’s fleet of new, low-floor streetcars to meet the needs of a growing ridership, these upgrades are crucial for maintaining a high level of service along the waterfront.”

The work involves the replacement and reconfiguration of overhead wires as well as upgrades to the underground power systems along the corridor. The work is part of a larger power upgrade program that included work on Spadina and St. Clair avenues this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt
Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what's next for the labour dispute that ground trains...

2h ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

1h ago

As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say

Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable...

2h ago

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit “Baby,” has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin). The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby's foot...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt
Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what's next for the labour dispute that ground trains...

2h ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

1h ago

As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say

Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable...

2h ago

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit “Baby,” has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin). The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby's foot...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.

9h ago

2:47
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413

Studies commissioned by the province indicate speeds on other 400-series highways in the GTA will remain slow in 2041 no matter if Highway 413 is six or eight lanes wide. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

1:36
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought

A woman is lucky to be safe this afternoon after an violent attempted abduction. York Regional Police are now looking for at least four suspects.

17h ago

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:40
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton

Many GO train users woke up Thursday morning to find out their transit service had been suspended due to the rail lockout. Catalina Gillies speaks with commuters. 
More Videos