TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won’t impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with busses starting next month.

Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place starting Sept. 3 until early October as part of the transit network’s modernization of the streetcar power network on Queens Quay and Fleet St.

Eastbound buses will operate within the Queens Quay streetcar right-of-way from Spadina Avenue to York Street while westbound buses will serve curbside stops. At Union Station, customers will take the 509 Harbourfront replacement buses at street stops located on Bay Street at Front Street.

The second stage of work in early October will focus on completing the upgrades between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street. The 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will be restored between Union Station and Spadina Avenue while a modified branch of 510 Spadina replacement buses will be extended west and serve stops between Spadina Avenue and Exhibition Place.

Beginning in November through early 2025, a third stage of work will complete overhead work west of Bathurst Street along Fleet Street. During this phase of work, 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will continue to operate between Union Station and Spadina Avenue and the 511 Bathurst streetcars will be extended to run along Queens Quay to Union Station.

TTC officials stress that harbourfront streetcars will be restored in time for the Taylor Swift concert dates in November with increased service on multiple routes to accommodate the influx of visitors expected during that time in the city.

“While there will be some short-term adjustments for riders who use the Queens Quay streetcar, the modernization work is essential for ensuring a more reliable and efficient service,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “As we expand the TTC’s fleet of new, low-floor streetcars to meet the needs of a growing ridership, these upgrades are crucial for maintaining a high level of service along the waterfront.”

The work involves the replacement and reconfiguration of overhead wires as well as upgrades to the underground power systems along the corridor. The work is part of a larger power upgrade program that included work on Spadina and St. Clair avenues this year.