Man sustains potentially life-threatening injuries after stabbing in west-end Toronto

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in an undated photo.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in an undated photo. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 25, 2024 10:02 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2024 10:05 pm.

A man has been rushed to a Toronto hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s west end Sunday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Regent Street and Rogers Road area, just east of Keele Street, at around 9 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately clear, but a man believed to be in his 50s was found with stab wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews crews were transporting the man to a hospital in serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said the investigation is ongoing and a suspect description wasn’t immediately available.

