Man sustains potentially life-threatening injuries after stabbing in west-end Toronto
Posted August 25, 2024 10:02 pm.
Last Updated August 25, 2024 10:05 pm.
A man has been rushed to a Toronto hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s west end Sunday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the Regent Street and Rogers Road area, just east of Keele Street, at around 9 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately clear, but a man believed to be in his 50s was found with stab wounds.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews crews were transporting the man to a hospital in serious condition.
A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said the investigation is ongoing and a suspect description wasn’t immediately available.
STABBING:
Rogers Rd & Regent St
9pm
-reports of a man in his 50's stabbed
-police o/s
-man located w/stab wounds, transported to hospital by emergency run
-ongoing investigation
-anyone w/info call 416-808-1200#GO1863576
^av
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 26, 2024