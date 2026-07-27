Canadians overwhelmingly want their government to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat, even as confidence in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ability to secure a favourable deal has slipped, according to a new Angus Reid Institute survey.

The poll, conducted July 23–25, finds Canadians bracing for another round of trade turbulence as Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian goods — including products that currently move tariff‑free under CUSMA.

The measures are set to take effect Aug. 19 if no agreement is reached.

Canadians reject concessions, favour counter‑tariffs

Only seven per cent of respondents say Canada should give in to U.S. demands to avoid tariffs. Instead, 62 per cent want Ottawa to impose counter‑tariffs, though they differ on how aggressively to respond:

34 per cent support matching U.S. tariffs dollar for dollar

28 per cent prefer a more limited counter‑measure

19 per cent want Canada to negotiate

Seven per cent favour concessions

The appetite for retaliation cuts across most political lines, with only past Conservative voters showing a near‑even split between negotiating and hitting back.

Prime Minister Mark Carney listens as B.C. Premier David Eby, not seen, speaks in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns.

Confidence in Carney drops

Public confidence in Prime Minister Carney’s ability to secure a good deal has fallen since spring. Just 43 per cent now believe Carney can deliver a favourable outcome — down from 51 per cent in April.

Half of Canadians say they are not confident in the government’s negotiating position, divided between those who believe Carney’s team is poorly equipped to handle Trump (26 per cent) and those who say the Trump administration is too unpredictable (24 per cent) to negotiate with reliably.

Buying American: Canadians are actively avoiding U.S. goods

Canadians’ frustration with the latest tariff threat is also showing up in their shopping habits. Even before Trump’s proposed 50 per cent duties, Canadians had already begun pulling back from American products, according to retail tracking data from NielsenIQ shared by Angus Reid.

Sales of U.S.-made food products fell nearly seven per cent in early 2025, while American spirits plunged by two‑thirds nationally after provinces removed them from shelves. A significant share of shoppers say they now check product origin in stores — 40 per cent for groceries and 39 per cent for alcohol — and most who do check say they put back American goods in favour of Canadian or other non‑U.S. alternatives.

That resolve appears likely to continue regardless of whether a new trade deal expands market access. Half of Canadians (52 per cent) say they probably or definitely wouldn’t buy U.S.-manufactured vehicles, while 60 per cent would avoid American wine, beer and spirits. Roughly seven‑in‑ten say they would keep American eggs (73 per cent) and dairy (70 per cent) out of their carts.

The Angus Reid Institute surveyed 1,790 Canadian adults online.