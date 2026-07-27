Toronto police are investigating a single‑vehicle collision early Monday after a male driver crashed into a pole in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called around 5:12 a.m. to Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West for reports of a vehicle that had struck a pole. Police say the impact brought the pole down, leaving traffic signals in the area out of service.

The male driver was rushed to hospital on a trauma run with serious injuries.

Jane Street is currently closed between Dundas Street West and St. Clair Avenue West, and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.