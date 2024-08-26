Police respond to multiple shootings in Etobicoke, 2 injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within proximity of one another in Etobicoke in a span of just under an hour.

TPS officers were first notified of gunshots heard in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard at around 11:49 p.m. on Sunday.

Police confirmed one man had been shot. The victim took himself to hospital, where he was initially treated for critical injuries, TPS tells CityNews. His condition was stabilized, and the victim’s injuries are no longer considered serious. Authorities noted that the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Officers responded to a second reported shooting in the area of Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

TPS said a suspect, who was in a separate vehicle, shot the victim while they were driving. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPS hasn’t confirmed whether the shootings are linked. The investigation is ongoing.