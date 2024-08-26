Man charged in 2023 fatal hit-and-run crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

Mississauga crash
OPP have arrested a the driver who fled the scene of an early morning two-car crash that claimed the life of one man in Mississauga. PHOTO: OPP/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 26, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2024 11:10 am.

A man from Brampton has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga that took the life of a 29-year-old man in the spring of 2023.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were notified of a collision on the westbound Hwy. 401 at Mavis Road on April 22, 2023.

A 29-year-old man from Mississauga was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. OPP officers said the other driver involved in the collision fled the scene on foot.

OPP issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Shaheryar Kalim Gill of Brampton. He was taken into custody on Aug. 14, 2024.

Gill faces several charges, including dangerous operation causing death, failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused appeared in court on Aug. 15 and was remanded into custody.

In a news release, OPP said the victim’s family was informed of the arrest and continues to receive support from victim specialists.

