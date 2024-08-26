The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a man who allegedly assaulted one person with a hammer during an altercation earlier this month in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Queen Street West and King Street West area just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 3 for reports of an unknown trouble.

It’s alleged the accused and victim got into a dispute, resulting in the suspect assaulting the victim with a hammer.

The victim was treated at a hospital with serious injuries, and the suspect fled the scene.

On Sunday, 44-year-old Warren Dwyer was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.