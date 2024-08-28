Boy, 17, charged in Richmond Hill crash that killed another 17-year-old

York Regional Police have laid charges against a 17-year-old boy after a crash in Richmond Hill killed one person and injured several others.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, Aug. 17, at around 8:30 a.m. in the Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad area.

When officers arrived, they located a black, two-door hatchback in the ditch. There were seven youths in the car at the time of the collision.

A 17-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died of his injuries. A 16-year-old girl also remains in life-threatening condition.

Several others sustained less serious injuries.

Another 17-year-old Richmond Hill boy has been charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators are still appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time of the crash.