Boy, 17, charged in Richmond Hill crash that killed another 17-year-old

York regional police car
York Regional Police (YRP) car in undated photo. (YRP)

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 28, 2024 4:21 pm.

York Regional Police have laid charges against a 17-year-old boy after a crash in Richmond Hill killed one person and injured several others.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, Aug. 17, at around 8:30 a.m. in the Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad area.

When officers arrived, they located a black, two-door hatchback in the ditch. There were seven youths in the car at the time of the collision.

A 17-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died of his injuries. A 16-year-old girl also remains in life-threatening condition.

Several others sustained less serious injuries.

Another 17-year-old Richmond Hill boy has been charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators are still appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time of the crash.

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

6m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

10m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

6m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

