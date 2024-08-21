1 of 7 youths in vehicle that crashed in Richmond Hill has died: police

York regional police car
York Regional Police (YRP) car in undated photo. (YRP)

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 21, 2024 11:44 am.

One of seven youths who were in a vehicle that crashed in Richmond Hill last weekend has died in hospital, York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed on Wednesday.

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward after the single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 17, at around 8:30 a.m. in the Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad area.

“When officers arrived, they located a black, two-door hatchback in the ditch,” a police release states. “There were seven youths in the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

The youth who died was one of two who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Several others sustained less serious injuries.

“Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle, a black, two-door hatchback, in the area at the time.”

Police have not announced any charges at this point or revealed what caused the vehicle to end up in the ditch.

Top Stories

2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war
2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged two youths with first-degree murder in an investigation linking them to as many as 11 shootings related to tow truck crimes, with eight of them occurring over...

updated

12m ago

Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith
Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith

Police in mutiple Canadian cities are responding to bomb threats sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues, and some hospitals Wednesday.

2m ago

'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood
'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood

After Mississauga was hit particularly hard by severe flooding over the weekend, local fire crews are assisting drivers by educating them on what to do if they find themselves trapped in water. Mississauga was...

6h ago

Trial dates set for four teens accused in fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for four teens accused in fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for four teen girls accused in the fatal swarming of a homeless Toronto man. Two of the teens are set to stand trial in Superior Court in January of next year and the other...

44m ago

