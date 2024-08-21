One of seven youths who were in a vehicle that crashed in Richmond Hill last weekend has died in hospital, York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed on Wednesday.

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward after the single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 17, at around 8:30 a.m. in the Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad area.

“When officers arrived, they located a black, two-door hatchback in the ditch,” a police release states. “There were seven youths in the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

The youth who died was one of two who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Several others sustained less serious injuries.

“Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle, a black, two-door hatchback, in the area at the time.”

Police have not announced any charges at this point or revealed what caused the vehicle to end up in the ditch.