Stolen vehicle located with carjacking suspect still inside: police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say they've charged a 22-year-old woman with first-degree murder after human remains and chemicals were allegedly found in an apartment in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 28, 2024 1:08 pm.

Toronto police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation.

On Tuesday, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street area. 

Police say the suspect approached a person who was sitting alone in their vehicle and allegedly pulled out a gun. He then demanded the driver to hand over their car.

The victim complied and was able to escape the situation. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Shortly after receiving the call, officers from 31 Division say they located the stolen vehicle with the suspect sitting inside.

Police placed the man under arrest and seized a replica handgun.

Batholomew Yousif, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

55m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in. Stacy Clarke, the first...

39m ago

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

1h ago

Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring
Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring

A man facing terror charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto along with his son came to Canada in 2018 and became a citizen just months before his arrest.  Public Safety Minister Dominic...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

55m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in. Stacy Clarke, the first...

39m ago

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

1h ago

Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring
Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring

A man facing terror charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto along with his son came to Canada in 2018 and became a citizen just months before his arrest.  Public Safety Minister Dominic...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

6h ago

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

19h ago

1:21
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.

After a recent flood, eggs were dug up, incubated and now volunteers of The Turtle Protectors Organization released 70 baby snapping turtles the size of a loonie into the Humber River.

19h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

20h ago

2:37
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

19h ago

More Videos