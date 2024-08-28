Stolen vehicle located with carjacking suspect still inside: police

Toronto police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation.

On Tuesday, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street area.

Police say the suspect approached a person who was sitting alone in their vehicle and allegedly pulled out a gun. He then demanded the driver to hand over their car.

The victim complied and was able to escape the situation. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Shortly after receiving the call, officers from 31 Division say they located the stolen vehicle with the suspect sitting inside.

Police placed the man under arrest and seized a replica handgun.

Batholomew Yousif, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday.

No other details have been provided at this time.