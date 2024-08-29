Police say man wanted in Etobicoke double murder spotted in Mississauga

A Toronto man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Etobicoke may have made his way to Mississauga, according to police.

Police in Peel Region say Joseph Ayala may be in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East adding there is also an increased police presence in the area.

The 33-year-old is described as around 5-foot-11 with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Ayala is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder after an 82-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman were found dead at a home on Silvercrest Avenue near Evans Avenue and Browns Line on Aug. 23.

Investigators have said Ayala is related to the two women but have not specified the nature of their relationship.