Peel Regional Police (PRP) have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in Brampton.

PRP officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Saint Tropez Court and Millstone Drive area near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West at around 1 a.m. on Friday.

An adult man was found deceased inside the car.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed with CityNews that EMS were called for reports of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age was not provided. No other injuries have been reported.

PRP said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.