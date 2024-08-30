Man wanted for alleged sexual assault in Briar Hill

Police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a sex assault investigation in Briar Hill.

Investigators say the man invited someone to their home in the Roselawn and Marlee Avenues area around 11 a.m. on August 29, where he allegedly sexually assaulted them before they left.

Police say Maxim Shraibman of Toronto is wanted for sexual assault, sexual assault/choking and failing to attend court.

Shraibman is described as being five-foot-nine, 160 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair, brown beard and brown eyes. He was last seen driving an older black BMW 328i sedan with license plate CLBS 976.