OPP investigating separate fatal crashes in Durham Region

OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 30, 2024 6:04 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2024 6:07 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating separate fatal crashes in Durham Region.

The first collision occurred just before 4 p.m. on Thursday when OPP officers were notified of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the ramp from westbound Highway 401 to northbound Highway 418 in Clarington, Ont.

An 82-year-old male rider from Mississauga was pronounced dead in hospital, OPP confirmed.

The off-ramp from westbound Hwy. 401 to northbound Hwy. 418 was closed for approximately four hours for the collision investigation.

OPP Highway Safety Division reported a separate single-vehicle collision at the eastbound Hwy. 401 off-ramp at Brock Street in Whitby, Ont. at around 3 a.m. on Friday.

OPP said a male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation, and no other details were provided.

The Brock Street ramp to the eastbound Hwy. 401 is closed and expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m.

