Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers

Sabir Hussain Cheema, 47, of Toronto is facing multiple charges.
By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 1, 2024 11:04 am.

A rideshare driver has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple passengers.

Toronto Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Birchmount Road and Danforth Road area on August 28.

It is alleged that a woman was commuting using a ridesharing service and was sexually assaulted by the driver.

On Fri. Aug. 30, police say they charged Sabir Hussain Cheema, 47, of Toronto with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual harassment.

He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury Street on Tues. Oct. 15.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage any with information to contact police.

