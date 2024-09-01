Nostalgia for ‘a mythical past’: Why Gen Z loves the old-school digicam

Anya Chigak poses for a photo using an older digital camera in this 2022 handout photo
Anya Chigak poses for a photo using an older digital camera in this 2022 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Anya Chigak

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 1, 2024 11:53 am.

The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner. 

But the photographers don’t mind; it’s what they’re going for, said 20-year-old Anya Chigak. 

“It captures the vibe a lot more than a clean photo taken by your phone.” 

Like many of her peers, Chigak has embraced compact digital cameras — a token of the past she hopes will keep her tethered to the present. 

The marine biology student from Cambridge, Ont., pilfered one from her mom and purchased the other second-hand for $10. Neither can produce the quality of the camera built into her smartphone.

Chigak was in Grade 10 when she started using her mom’s old digicam from the mid-aughts, wary of the allure of her phone’s notifications and looking for a way to capture memories while staying in the moment. 

The results also match her esthetic sensibilities. 

“I’m very into antiques and vintage,” she said. “I work at an antique store and I collect records and vintage clothes and cassettes, so I’ve always liked the older look of photos better.” 

They remind her of the contents of her parents’ old photo albums, which she always preferred to the well-lit, perfectly crisp and immaculately edited pictures that populated her social media feeds. 

Selma Purac, a professor at Western University’s faculty of information and media studies, said the digicam is just the latest in a long line of out-of-date technology to capture the youth zeitgeist: vinyl, yes, but also disposable cameras and instant cameras, reminiscent of old Polaroids. 

“These are artifacts of an earlier time, and I think that makes them kind of transportive,” Purac said. 

Her students and those younger than them, the ones embracing the digicam trend, came of age during the COVID-19 pandemic and are entering a precarious future shaped by climate and cost-of-living crises. 

“And then there’s the mental health crisis that’s been brought on by their engagement with digital media,” Purac added. “So this desire to reach to a mythical past, a more positively framed past, kind of makes sense.” 

That framing of the past is a key ingredient to nostalgia, she said.

“There is a real simplification underlying most nostalgia. Nostalgia is memory that necessitates forgetting. It’s memory that necessitates erasure, because what we’re doing is we’re reaching back to a perceived simpler time.”

Emma Soper, a 23-year-old linguistics student in Hamilton, can put an exact year to that time: 2011, when she was nine years old and got the digital camera she still uses today. 

“It’s comforting to go back to a time when there was less responsibility and things felt more like someone else was deciding for you — it’s kind of a break from the mentality of: ‘I’ve gotta figure this out on my own,'” she said. 

She also likes that the photos she takes with the digital camera aren’t necessarily for sharing. 

“It’s not like, ‘I’m gonna upload this to VSCO and adjust the contrast and the sharpness and the saturation and make sure I have a nice caption,'” Soper said. “It was just, smile for the camera, and that’s it — even though I know full well I will likely post some of those pictures on Instagram.” 

Cedrick Pizarro has perfected his process for sharing the photos from his digital camera. 

The 20-year-old flight services student from Toronto has become his friend group’s de facto photographer — and unlike Chigak and Soper, he’s editing his pictures. He uploads them to Darkroom, an app in which he’s created preset filters to enhance the retro feel.

Then, Pizarro shares the photos to his Instagram stories so his friends can see them and ask for copies. 

But Pizarro is using more than just his digital camera: he also takes photos with his phone and an Instax instant camera. 

The phone is good for videos and immediate sharing, while the Instax photos feel more spontaneous. 

“There’s no second take,” he said of his digicam. “With the digital camera, you can take more and more, while Instax only has 10 (sheets of film.)” 

In that sense, the digital camera is unlike the phone and the film camera, he said. 

“It’s so fun taking photos without knowing the outcome,” he said. “You can see it in the camera, but it’s so small…If you take a photo on your phone and then you see it, you’ll want to redo it.” 

An added bonus? 

“When I was a kid I wasn’t able to use the digital camera because it could be broken easily,” he said. “So now I get a chance to take pictures whenever I want.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 30s killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say
Man in his 30s killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say

Toronto police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

1h ago

Man charged for making 'inappropriate sexual gestures' at multiple women: police
Man charged for making 'inappropriate sexual gestures' at multiple women: police

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly harassing multiple women and girls in the Annex on Saturday.

1h ago

Police capture man wanted for sexual assault, indecent exposure on board TTC
Police capture man wanted for sexual assault, indecent exposure on board TTC

Toronto police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation on board the TTC. Police say Michael Gardner, 50, of Toronto was arrested and charged on Saturday...

12m ago

Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York
Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York

Toronto police say they are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 30s killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say
Man in his 30s killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say

Toronto police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

1h ago

Man charged for making 'inappropriate sexual gestures' at multiple women: police
Man charged for making 'inappropriate sexual gestures' at multiple women: police

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly harassing multiple women and girls in the Annex on Saturday.

1h ago

Police capture man wanted for sexual assault, indecent exposure on board TTC
Police capture man wanted for sexual assault, indecent exposure on board TTC

Toronto police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation on board the TTC. Police say Michael Gardner, 50, of Toronto was arrested and charged on Saturday...

12m ago

Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York
Police investigating drive-by shooting in North York

Toronto police say they are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough

A 64-year-old man has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, in Toronto's 56th homicide of the year. Catalina Gillies has the details.

19h ago

2:00
Cooler conditions to close out the long weekend
Cooler conditions to close out the long weekend

A humid start on Sunday will see some morning showers before things clear out by late afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will usher in a much cooler feel come Labour Day Monday.

19h ago

1:28
Kharkiv declares day of mourning after Russian aerial bomb attack
Kharkiv declares day of mourning after Russian aerial bomb attack

A day of mourning has been declared in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after Russia launched a series of aerials bombs on the region. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

2:34
Marking International Overdose Awareness Day in Toronto
Marking International Overdose Awareness Day in Toronto

A group of advocates and those touched by overdose met at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto to acknowledge the toll taken by the crisis. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:27
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating

Peel Regional Police say one man was shot dead inside a running vehicle in Brampton. As Jazan Grewal reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
More Videos