3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
Posted September 2, 2024 8:26 am.
Last Updated September 2, 2024 9:19 am.
An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight.
Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near Dixie and the 401 around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The victims are all adults and have serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect description or further details about the incident are available from police at this time.