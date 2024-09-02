Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada’s first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Canadian swimmer Nicholas Bennett has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris
Canadian swimmer Nicholas Bennett has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. Bennett trains in the competition pool at Arena La Defense prior to the opening of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on August 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Michael P. Hall, *MANDATORY CREDIT* Michael P. Hall

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2024 1:27 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2024 2:12 pm.

Nicholas Bennett won Canada’s first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.

The 20-year-old swimmer from Parksville, B.C., was first in the men’s 100-metre breaststroke and collected his second medal in Paris.

He was a silver medallist in the 200-metre freestyle.

The Canadian was the only swimmer to go under one minute four seconds in the race with a time of 1:03.98.

Jake Michel of Australia took silver in 1:04.27. Naohide Yamaguchi of Japan was the bronze medallist in 1:04.94

Yamaguchi, the world-record holder, had beaten Bennett for a world title last year in Manchester, England.

Bennett, who was diagnosed at the age of three with autism spectrum disorder, is coached by his sister Haley Bennett. 

He’s the first Canadian man to win a Paralympic gold medal in swimming since Benoit Huot in 2012.

Bennett races in the S14 classification for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Canadians have won five medals in the pool in Paris. Swimming continues until Saturday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night. Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa
Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa. The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart. Durham...

5h ago

3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near...

6h ago

New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking

New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.  In...

3h ago

Top Stories

10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night. Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa
Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa. The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart. Durham...

5h ago

3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near...

6h ago

New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking

New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.  In...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Cool finish to the long weekend
Cool finish to the long weekend

Mostly sunny for Labour Day Monday however a breezy northerly wind will keep temperatures in the low 20s

19h ago

1:41
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington

One man is dead following an early morning shooting near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

17h ago

1:41
Ukraine and Russia exchange aerial attacks in ongoing war
Ukraine and Russia exchange aerial attacks in ongoing war

Multiple missiles strike the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv once again as Ukraine increases its offensive in Russia in the ongoing 2 and half year war.

21h ago

2:45
Bodies of six Israeli Hostages recovered in Gaza
Bodies of six Israeli Hostages recovered in Gaza

Protests erupt in Israel as calls mount for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire deal, after six more hostages die in Gaza.

21h ago

2:11
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough

A 64-year-old man has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, in Toronto's 56th homicide of the year. Catalina Gillies has the details.
More Videos