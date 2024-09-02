Police identify 21-year-old Brampton man as victim of fatal Humbermede shooting
Posted September 2, 2024 10:30 pm.
A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Humbermede area.
Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road on August 27, just after midnight.
It is alleged that Arslan Ahmad, 21, of Brampton, was shot inside a business and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.
Ahmad was pronounced dead on Sept. 2. The case is now being treated as a homicide.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.