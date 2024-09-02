Police identify 21-year-old Brampton man as victim of fatal Humbermede shooting

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Humbermede area.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road on August 27, just after midnight.

It is alleged that Arslan Ahmad, 21, of Brampton, was shot inside a business and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Ahmad was pronounced dead on Sept. 2. The case is now being treated as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.