‘It’s unsightly and a hazard’: Toronto’s Annex residents say road crews left behind mess

Residents who call Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood home say they’ve been battling with the city for weeks to get piles of discarded construction material cleaned up. Not getting any action, they reached out to Speakers Corner.

By Pat Taney

Posted September 2, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2024 2:51 pm.

Residents who live in Toronto’s Annex community say for weeks they’ve been trying to get one large and several small piles of discarded road construction debris, scattered throughout their neighbourhood, cleaned up.

The biggest source of complaints is a large pile on the corner of Barton and Albany Avenues, an intersection directly next to St. Alban’s Park.  

“This garbage has been here since a project ended in July,” a resident, who asked not to be named, told Speakers Corner.

The pile, left behind after several streets were resurfaced, is full of discarded drainage pipes, metal scraps and containers labeled with strong warnings that if the material inside contacts skin, it can cause burns.

“Kids come by here and there should not be hazardous stuff just lying around. On top of that there’s a port-a-potty that stinks and is attracting several bugs,” they added.

The resident who reached out to Speakers Corner has been calling both 311 and councillor Dianne Saxe’s office for weeks to get the issue resolved.

“They said they would expedite it and have it dealt with immediately. It’s been over two weeks since that promise, and nothing has been done. I’m getting very frustrated, especially since there’s warning labels on some of this stuff,” they said.

The pile has also given some people the impression they can use it as their own personal dumping ground, tossing in household garbage and other items.

“It’s growing, people have started to put their own construction refuse, adding to the mess,” said the resident.

“It’s not just this corner, the workers left behind a mess in other areas as well.”

After not getting results from the city, the resident reached out to Speakers Corner.

We contacted city staff and less than 24 hours later, crews came to remove all of the debris. As for why it was left for so long, Russell Baker, Manager, Media Relations & Issues Management, City of Toronto said the contractor hired for the resurfacing project is responsible.

“This site is part of a larger local road resurfacing contract, where multiple roads in the area are being resurfaced by one contractor. Maintaining site cleanliness is a key condition in the City’s contracts, and in this instance, that condition was not met by the contractor,” he said.

He went on to say the city will be holding the contractor, who he did not name, accountable.

“A field instruction—a formal written document—was issued to the contractor, requiring immediate action to clean this and any surrounding sites that needed corrective action. That clean-up was completed. Issuing a field instruction is the first step in addressing issues such as this and this action will inform the overall Contractor Performance Evaluation for this project,” said Baker.

While residents are happy to finally see results, they say it should not have been this difficult.

“It’s frustrating that our multiple calls to the city and our elected representative went unanswered. I really will be taking this into consideration next time there’s a civic election,” said the resident.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into contact us.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

1h ago

10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night. Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa
Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa. The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart. Durham...

5h ago

3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near...

6h ago

Top Stories

Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris

Nicholas Bennett has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

1h ago

10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton
10-year-old child on bicycle struck by driver in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a child on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday night. Police responded to a call about the incident in the Drummondville and Riseborough drives...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa
Man facing attempted murder charges after stabbings, assault in Oshawa

A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after two separate violent stabbings and an assault in Oshawa. The charges stem from two incidents that took place approximately 12 hours apart. Durham...

5h ago

3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga
3 people shot, 1 stabbed in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken Road and Matheson Boulevard near...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Cool finish to the long weekend
Cool finish to the long weekend

Mostly sunny for Labour Day Monday however a breezy northerly wind will keep temperatures in the low 20s

19h ago

1:41
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington
Male victim dies after early morning shooting near Eglington

One man is dead following an early morning shooting near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

17h ago

1:41
Ukraine and Russia exchange aerial attacks in ongoing war
Ukraine and Russia exchange aerial attacks in ongoing war

Multiple missiles strike the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv once again as Ukraine increases its offensive in Russia in the ongoing 2 and half year war.

21h ago

2:45
Bodies of six Israeli Hostages recovered in Gaza
Bodies of six Israeli Hostages recovered in Gaza

Protests erupt in Israel as calls mount for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire deal, after six more hostages die in Gaza.

21h ago

2:11
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough
One man is dead following shooting in Scarborough

A 64-year-old man has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, in Toronto's 56th homicide of the year. Catalina Gillies has the details.
More Videos