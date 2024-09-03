Canadian woman faces life in Australian prison after 14.4kg of meth allegedly found in luggage

On July 28, the 24-year-old woman was stopped to have her bags examined, the ABF shared in a release on Monday. It explains officers allegedly found methamphetamine wrapped inside towels "that has been soaked in vinegar and layered with coffee beans." (Courtesy Australian Border Force)

By Charlie Carey

Posted September 3, 2024 3:02 pm.

A Canadian woman is facing serious allegations that could end with her spending a life sentence in an Australian prison after border officials allegedly found millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine in a piece of luggage.

According to the Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police, the unnamed woman began her journey in Vancouver, flying to Brisbane International Airport via Fiji.

On July 28, the 24-year-old woman was stopped to have her bags examined, the ABF shared in a release on Monday. It explains officers allegedly found methamphetamine wrapped inside towels “that has been soaked in vinegar and layered with coffee beans.”

“Testing of the packages returned a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine,” the ABF stated.

“The AFP charged the woman with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth). The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.”

The ABF says the total amount of methamphetamine seized — 14.4 kilograms — could have netted an estimated street value of AUD $13.4 million, or about CAD $12.2 million.

“I’m pleased to say in this instance the AFP and the ABF stopped a significant amount of methamphetamine from reaching our streets,” AFP Acting Supt. Steve Wiggins said.

“Across Australia, there were 10,100 methamphetamine-related hospitalisations in 2021-2022 – which equates to more than 27 every day on average,” he added.

The seizure in Australia comes after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it seized $1.25 million worth of illicit drugs at Vancouver International Airport last month.

The agency said it stopped a combined total of 24.84 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in passenger suitcases destined for Sydney, Australia.

The CBSA says on July 27, a detector dog intercepted 10 kilograms from a Canadian citizen. Then, on July 29, officers intercepted 14.84 kilograms from another Canadian citizen while examining their suitcase. The agency says four vacuum-sealed packages, containing methamphetamine, and wrapped in clothing, were found inside.

In both cases, the agency said, the travellers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

29m ago

Ford rules out Ontario election in 2024, but could call an early one in 2025
Ford rules out Ontario election in 2024, but could call an early one in 2025

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ruled out calling an early election this year, but left the door open on Tuesday to calling one in 2025. The province's next fixed election date isn't until June 2026,...

2h ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

9h ago

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified
Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified

The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Brampton has been identified. Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue...

7h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

29m ago

Ford rules out Ontario election in 2024, but could call an early one in 2025
Ford rules out Ontario election in 2024, but could call an early one in 2025

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ruled out calling an early election this year, but left the door open on Tuesday to calling one in 2025. The province's next fixed election date isn't until June 2026,...

2h ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

9h ago

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified
Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified

The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Brampton has been identified. Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Colder weather arrives by the end of the week
Colder weather arrives by the end of the week

A low pressure system will drop temperatures below 20 degrees by the weekend. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:59
15-year-old boy shot and killed in North York
15-year-old boy shot and killed in North York

It was another violent weekend in the city. Toronto police are now investigating three separate fatal shootings. Shauna Hunt is tracking the latest on a shooting investigation last night in North York.  

10h ago

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

9h ago

2:57
Expect cold mornings, warm afternoons this week
Expect cold mornings, warm afternoons this week

Carl Lam has your back-to-school weather forecast.
2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.
More Videos