A Canadian woman is facing serious allegations that could end with her spending a life sentence in an Australian prison after border officials allegedly found millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine in a piece of luggage.

According to the Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police, the unnamed woman began her journey in Vancouver, flying to Brisbane International Airport via Fiji.

On July 28, the 24-year-old woman was stopped to have her bags examined, the ABF shared in a release on Monday. It explains officers allegedly found methamphetamine wrapped inside towels “that has been soaked in vinegar and layered with coffee beans.”

“Testing of the packages returned a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine,” the ABF stated.

“The AFP charged the woman with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth). The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.”

The ABF says the total amount of methamphetamine seized — 14.4 kilograms — could have netted an estimated street value of AUD $13.4 million, or about CAD $12.2 million.

“I’m pleased to say in this instance the AFP and the ABF stopped a significant amount of methamphetamine from reaching our streets,” AFP Acting Supt. Steve Wiggins said.

“Across Australia, there were 10,100 methamphetamine-related hospitalisations in 2021-2022 – which equates to more than 27 every day on average,” he added.

The seizure in Australia comes after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it seized $1.25 million worth of illicit drugs at Vancouver International Airport last month.

The agency said it stopped a combined total of 24.84 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in passenger suitcases destined for Sydney, Australia.

The CBSA says on July 27, a detector dog intercepted 10 kilograms from a Canadian citizen. Then, on July 29, officers intercepted 14.84 kilograms from another Canadian citizen while examining their suitcase. The agency says four vacuum-sealed packages, containing methamphetamine, and wrapped in clothing, were found inside.

In both cases, the agency said, the travellers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.