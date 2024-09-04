Former Caledon, Ont. teacher charged in historical sexual assault: OPP

OPP
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 4, 2024 5:09 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a former teacher concerning a historical sexual assault in Caledon, Ont.

OPP said in Nov. 2022, an investigation was launched after a victim reported a sexual assault that occurred in 2002. At the time, the accused was a teacher in Caledon, Ont.

Provincial police said 64-year-old Luigi Di Tomasso of Stoney Creek, Ont. was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

The accused was slated to appear in court on Aug. 29.

OPP said the accused was a teacher in Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga until June 2024. At the time of the alleged incident in 2022, authorities noted that the accused was working in Caledon.

