Canada’s Nathan Clement captures Paralympic cycling silver in time trial

Nathan Clement
Nathan Clement competes in the men’s T1-2 individual time trial during the Paralympic Games in Paris, France on September 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Dave Holland © Dave Holland/Canadian Paralympic Committee

By John Marchesan

Posted September 4, 2024 10:26 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 10:27 am.

Canadian cyclist Nathan Clement has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. 

The 29-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., was second in the men’s time trial. 

Clement held the second-fastest time throughout the race behind the winner from China.

Clement swam for Canada in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro before switching to cycling.

The Canadian is the reigning world champion in the T1-2 classification, in which athletes ride three-wheeled bikes for stability.

He earned Canada’s fourth cycling medal in Paris after three bronze in track cycling.

