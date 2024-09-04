breaking

NDP ending supply and confidence deal with Liberals

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh
New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By John Marchesan, Cormac MacSweeney, Glen McGregor

Posted September 4, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2024 1:04 pm.

The New Democratic Party is ending its supply and confidence deal with the Liberal Party, substantially increasing the chances of a federal election.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he notified Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today that he is no longer propping up his government. 

“Canadians are fighting a battle.  A battle for the future of the middle class.  Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed,” Singh said in the video directly addressing Canadians. 

“The Liberals have let people down. They don’t deserve another chance from Canadians.”

The two parties entered into a deal in 2022, with the NDP agreeing to keep the minority government in power until June 2025 in exchange for movement on key priorities.

New Democrats have used the agreement to push forward initiatives such as dental care and pharmacare.

The NDP caucus is set to meet in Montreal next week. Singh has been under pressure from caucus MPs over the deal as some believe it has outlived its usefulness given they have gotten most of what they wanted.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently called on the NDP to pull out of the agreement and that they and the Bloc Québécois vote non-confidence in the minority government when Parliament resumes this month.

The end of the agreement does not necessarily mean Canadians will be heading to the polls right away, however, it does put the Liberals back into a normal minority government situation with the NDP instead voting on Liberal legislation piece by piece.

The move by the NDP comes ahead of two key federal byelections on September 16 in Elmwood — Transcona in Manitoba and the Montreal-area riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.

The Manitoba riding was held by the NDP until MP Daniel Blaikie resigned in March to go work for the office of the province’s Premier, Wab Kinew. Blaikie had held the federal seat since the 2015 election.

The Quebec riding was held by former Liberal justice minister David Lametti, who resigned in January after being excluded from Trudeau’s cabinet during a shuffle the previous summer.

The byelections will mark the first test for Trudeau’s Liberals since losing a June byelection in Toronto-St. Paul, a riding the Liberals had previously held for decades.

National opinion polls suggest Poilievre’s Conservatives continue to hold a substantial lead in polls ahead of the Liberals and New Democrats.

Top Stories

'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT
'Progress is relentless': Still no opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT

Phil Verster says "progress is relentless" on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT but the Metrolinx CEO is still not able to provide an opening date for the much-maligned transit project. During an unrelated...

56m ago

Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru
Online video shows suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at Mississauga drive-thru

Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers were forced to react quickly following a suspicious vehicle call that saw a suspect attempt to drive over police cruisers at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga...

29m ago

Shooting at Georgia high school leads to unknown number of injuries as students flee to stadium
Shooting at Georgia high school leads to unknown number of injuries as students flee to stadium

A shooting at a Georgia high school Wednesday caused an unknown number of injuries and a suspect was arrested in a chaotic scene in which officers swarmed the campus and students rushed for shelter in...

13m ago

Ontario man charged in multi-million dollar auto fraud, identity theft investigation
Ontario man charged in multi-million dollar auto fraud, identity theft investigation

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) arrested and charged a man from London, Ont., for allegedly using stolen identities to fraudulently acquire multiple high-end vehicles while employed at a local dealership. The...

1h ago

