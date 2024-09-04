A man is dead and another has been left with serious injuries after what police describe as a “stranger attack” in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to reports of an attack near Cathedral Square at Richards and Dunsmuir streets downtown just after 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s “who had been attacked with a knife, was bleeding from the head, and had suffered a severed hand. The man was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and is expected to survive.”

Just moments later, police say they were called to West Georgia and Hamilton streets after reports that a second man had been attacked.

“Despite efforts to save his life, the man died at the scene. The victim’s identity and age have not yet been confirmed,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement Wednesday.

Police explain that as investigators were working to gather evidence from the two crime scenes, they were able to identify the suspect and “began searching for him.”

Shortly after 9 a.m., police then received reports that a man, who matched the suspect’s description, was “behaving erratically” and had approached a stranger and started yelling at him at Habitat Island, near Olympic Village.

Police tape has been set up blocking off a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre plaza, near the box office. A white tent is also set up, covering what looks to be a body. A pool of blood can be seen nearby on the sidewalk. (CityNews Image / Mike Lloyd)

A 34-year-old White Rock resident has been taken into custody in relation to the morning attacks and is currently at the Vancouver Jail, police explain. “Investigators are treating the incidents as unprovoked stranger attacks,” they add.

“Attacks like these shake our collective sense of comfort and safety, and we’re grateful that a suspect was quickly taken into custody by our officers, ” says VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer. “Although it will take time before we have all of the answers, it does not appear either victim knew the suspect, and we believe these attacks were completely random.”

While the incident was still unfolding early Wednesday, VPD Const. Tania Visintin told 1130 NewsRadio that there had been a “serious assault.”

In an update posted to X around 8:30 a.m., the VPD shared that was investigating “two serious incidents downtown this morning between 7:30 and 7:45. No arrests have been made and it is unknown if the incidents are connected.”

“Extra VPD officers are patrolling. Crime scenes are at W. Georgia and Hamilton, and near W. Georgia and Homer Street. We will provide more info when available,” the VPD continued.

Callers to 1130 NewsRadio previously shared that dozens of police cruisers were seen driving down West Georgia Street with lights and sirens around 7:30 a.m.

Police tape blocked off a portion of the šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn plaza, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre box office. A white tent was also set up by investigators, covering what looked to be a body. A pool of blood could be seen nearby on the sidewalk.

UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection with the two incidents that occurred downtown this morning. Our investigation is ongoing. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 4, 2024

The Vancouver Police Department, Vancouver Fire Rescue Service, and ambulances responded to the incidents.

Footage of the arrest on Habitat Island was shared with CityNews. Dozens of police officers could be seen on the island, with a man being taken into custody. Police tape was also erected in that area.

Taking to social media, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth shared that he has been briefed on the incident and is “relieved that a suspect has been taken into custody.”

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed on X a man had been arrested in relation to the incidents downtown Wednesday morning. (Credit: Shawn Miller)

“We will provide any required resources towards this investigation,” he added.

The VPD is asking anyone with information about the attacks to come forward and speak with police. The homicide team can be contacted at 604-717-2500.

The VPD, along with Mayor Ken Sim, is slated to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch CityNews 24/7 live or listen live to 1130 NewsRadio Vancouver to keep up to date with this story. You can also subscribe to breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

–With files from Mike Lloyd.