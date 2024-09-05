The City of Toronto says its William Inglis ferry was forced to perform an emergency stop after experiencing a mechanical issue.

“We’re aware of an incident involving one of the City of Toronto’s ferries, where crews acted quickly to perform an emergency stop at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal,” Russell Baker, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto said in a statement.

“The ferry – which experienced a mechanical issue – has since been removed from service, and a thorough investigation into what occurred will start immediately,” Baker added.

Toronto police say they received a call that a boat had crashed into the dock around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Toronto Paramedic Services assessed passengers, but no injuries were reported.