Mechanical issue forces Toronto Island ferry to perform an emergency stop

sam mcbride ferry
Photo of a ferry travelling on Lake Ontario. Photo: Flickr.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 5, 2024 9:30 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 9:44 pm.

The City of Toronto says its William Inglis ferry was forced to perform an emergency stop after experiencing a mechanical issue.

“We’re aware of an incident involving one of the City of Toronto’s ferries, where crews acted quickly to perform an emergency stop at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal,” Russell Baker, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto said in a statement. 

“The ferry – which experienced a mechanical issue – has since been removed from service, and a thorough investigation into what occurred will start immediately,” Baker added.

Toronto police say they received a call that a boat had crashed into the dock around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Toronto Paramedic Services assessed passengers, but no injuries were reported.

Several shipping containers catch fire in Mississauga
Several shipping containers catch fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews were called to at a container yard in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say it appears that several transport trailers caught on fire near Torbram Road and Derry Road, just...

32m ago

TIFF 2024: Photos from the red carpet
TIFF 2024: Photos from the red carpet

This year's festival is expected to bring out celebrities like Elton John, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

2m ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

11h ago

National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role
National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role

The National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party has announced he will be leaving the position at the end of the month, citing the toll two decades in politics has taken on him and his family. Jeremy...

7h ago

