The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to provide an update on a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down outside of a North York apartment complex in June.

Marsell Bryan, 23, was identified as the city’s 44th homicide victim of 2024 when he was shot and killed in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 a.m. on June 27.

Police believe two suspects opened fire in what authorities were investigating as a targeted shooting. It’s unclear if Bryan lived at the apartment building located at 165 Cherokee Boulevard.

Residents said they initially thought fireworks were going off in the parking lot in the centre of the apartment complex but soon realized they were gunshots. The shooting incident resulted in some locals expressing trepidation over gun violence in the wake of Bryan’s death.

TPS Detective Sajeev Nair is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. on Thursday.