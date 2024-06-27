Man dead in shooting outside North York condo

North York shooting
Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 27, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 6:34 am.

A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condominium in North York.

Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They located one man with gunshot wounds and rushed the victim to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Police said the victim is 23 years old.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

