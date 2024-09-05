Operator of Milton holistic centre charged with sexual assault

Ehsan Ansari operates "Holistic Hijama" in Milton.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 5, 2024 3:54 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 4:02 pm.

The operator of a holistic healing centre in Milton has been charged with sexual assault.

Halton Regional Police say they were contacted by a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted during a recent visit to the business.

On Aug. 4, police charged Ehsan Ansari, 58, of Milton with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say Ansari was working at “Holitic Hijama” on Weston Drive in Milton at the time of the alleged offence. He previously worked in Mississauga.

Officers believe there may be more alleged victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment
Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment

A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection to two shootings in Toronto, one of them fatal. Toronto police say Brandon Turner is facing a first-degree murder charge after 23-year-old Marsell Bryan...

2h ago

National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role
National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party leaving role

The National Campaign Director of the Liberal Party has announced he will be leaving the position at the end of the month, citing the toll two decades in politics has taken on him and his family. Jeremy...

1h ago

Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman
Toronto police registry for vulnerable persons has failed to do its job: Ombudsman

A report by Toronto's Ombudsman concludes the Vulnerable Persons Registry established by Toronto police four years ago has failed to do its job. Ombudsman Kwame Addo says while he applauds the service's...

1h ago

Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York
Memorial for slain 15-year-old boy damaged in North York

A memorial to honour the life of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in North York this week was damaged. Candles and photos were laid out in the Black Creek and Trethewey drives area in memory of 15-year-old...

6h ago

