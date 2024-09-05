Operator of Milton holistic centre charged with sexual assault

The operator of a holistic healing centre in Milton has been charged with sexual assault.

Halton Regional Police say they were contacted by a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted during a recent visit to the business.

On Aug. 4, police charged Ehsan Ansari, 58, of Milton with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say Ansari was working at “Holitic Hijama” on Weston Drive in Milton at the time of the alleged offence. He previously worked in Mississauga.

Officers believe there may be more alleged victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.