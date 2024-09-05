Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour with a ‘heavy heart’ after recent injuries

<p>Singer Paula Abdul speaks with members of the media at the Idol Eyes audio glasses booth during the Pepcom Digital Experience before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. Abdul has cancelled her 21-date Canadian tour this fall as she deals with unspecified recent injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher</p>

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 5, 2024 2:04 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 3:27 pm.

Paula Abdul has cancelled her upcoming 21-date Canadian tour as she deals with unspecified recent injuries.

The Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader turned pop hitmaker announced on her social media platforms that doctors have advised her she needs six to eight weeks of recovery after she undergoes a “minor procedure.”

Those dates clash with her Straight Up! to Canada Tour which was scheduled to begin in Victoria on Sept. 25 and move across the country with a final performance in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 26.

Planned shows in Alaska and North Dakota were also cancelled.

Over the summer, Abdul was on an extensive tour with the New Kids on the Block and played two Toronto concerts in August.

In her social media post, she says in order to “keep going” she received “targeted injections” that offered temporary relief.

