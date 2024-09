The Toronto International Film Festival is underway with 11-days of star-studded movies and events.

Hundreds of fans and autograph hunters have gathered on King Street in hopes of snapping a selfie with some famous stars.

This year’s festival is expected to bring out celebrities like Elton John, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

Crew member John Maszne prepares the red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall for the opening day of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Volunteer Luke Bandara, left, takes a picture of Santiago Reyes, of Colombia, in front of the Toronto International Film Festival welcome sign on the opening day of the festival, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Crew member Dan Cardarelli adjusts a sign over the red carpet area at Roy Thomson Hall on the opening day of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Fans participate in the public sing-along with Choir! Choir! Choir! dedicated to The Tragically Hip, whose members walk with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Thursday Sept. 5, 2024 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Johnny Fay, left, drummer for The Tragically Hip, signs a record for fan Nicolas Diano following the premiere of a documentary film about the band, “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,” during the Toronto International Film Festival, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugs director Mike Downie following the screening of the documentary “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal”, at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Thursday, September 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are photographed as they arrive for the premiere of ‘Nutcrackers’ at Roy Thomson Hall, during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston