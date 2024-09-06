Canadian thrower Jesse Zesseu claims Paralympic silver in discus

Jesse Zesseu
Jesse Zesseu wins silver in the Men’s Discus F37 Final at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France on September 6, 2024. // Jesse Zesseu remporte l’argent à la finale masculine de lancer du disque F37 aux Jeux paralympiques de Paris 2024, en France, le 6 septembre 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Angela Burger **MANDATORY CREDIT** Angela Burger/Canadian Paralympic Committee

By John Marchesan

Posted September 6, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 10:51 am.

Canadian discus thrower Jesse Zesseu improved on his previous Paris performance with a silver medal at the Paralympics. 

The 25-year-old from Toronto overcame the disappointment of last year’s World Para Athletics Championships with a 53.24-metre throw that earned him a podium spot in his Paralympic debut on Friday at Stade de France.

“I guess it was relief. I was here last year in exactly the same city, Paris, at the Stade Charlety (for the world championships) and I triple faulted. It was the worst moment in my life and I cried,” he said.

“I cried again now in Paris but for a different reason, a good reason.”

He was just over four metres shy of Tolibboy Yuldashev from Uzbekistan, whose gold-medal throw travelled a personal-best distance of 57.28 metres. 

Haider Ali of Pakistan won bronze with a throw of 52.54.

“Over there, Yuldashev (set a personal best) by six metres; I love that guy. It’s incredible to have this feeling of being here,” Zesseu said of the atmosphere at Stade de France. “The crowd was insane.” 

Zesseu competes in the men’s F37 classification and deals with mild cerebral palsy from a stroke at birth, which limits function on the right side of his body. 

He came to para sport as an adult and was encouraged to explore his Paralympic potential while working for Cerebral Palsy Ontario.

“Everything in the last three years since I started para sport was to do this. I have no words, it’s just incredible,” he said.

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

48m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

12m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

43m ago

