Canadian thrower Jesse Zesseu claims Paralympic silver in discus

Canadian discus thrower Jesse Zesseu improved on his previous Paris performance with a silver medal at the Paralympics.

The 25-year-old from Toronto overcame the disappointment of last year’s World Para Athletics Championships with a 53.24-metre throw that earned him a podium spot in his Paralympic debut on Friday at Stade de France.

“I guess it was relief. I was here last year in exactly the same city, Paris, at the Stade Charlety (for the world championships) and I triple faulted. It was the worst moment in my life and I cried,” he said.

“I cried again now in Paris but for a different reason, a good reason.”

He was just over four metres shy of Tolibboy Yuldashev from Uzbekistan, whose gold-medal throw travelled a personal-best distance of 57.28 metres.

Haider Ali of Pakistan won bronze with a throw of 52.54.

“Over there, Yuldashev (set a personal best) by six metres; I love that guy. It’s incredible to have this feeling of being here,” Zesseu said of the atmosphere at Stade de France. “The crowd was insane.”

Zesseu competes in the men’s F37 classification and deals with mild cerebral palsy from a stroke at birth, which limits function on the right side of his body.

He came to para sport as an adult and was encouraged to explore his Paralympic potential while working for Cerebral Palsy Ontario.

“Everything in the last three years since I started para sport was to do this. I have no words, it’s just incredible,” he said.