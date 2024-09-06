Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews attended a scene in the Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive area just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a vehicle fire.

Three men were treated for serious injuries, while a few others were being assessed. It’s believed they were all in the same car when it crashed into parked vehicles.

Toronto Police Services said a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and is one of the injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are road closures in the area.