Man, 21, charged after explosives found in Niagara Falls home

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after explosive devices were found at a Niagara Falls home earlier in the week.

Niagara Regional police were called to a home on Beaver Glen Drive near Brookside Drive just before 12:30 p.m. on September 4 after concerns were raised about a suspicious device in the house.

Investigators say during their initial search of the home “multiple devices of a concerning nature” were located. Nearby homes were then evacuated out of caution as the bomb unit was called in to examine the devices.

“The devices were determined to be improvised explosive devices in varying stages of completeness,” police said in a release, adding they were rendered safe and residents were allowed to return to their homes almost three hours later.

Police have since charged Taha Sleiman with making, possessing, care and control of an explosive device and unlawful possession of explosives.

Police add that the investigation is continuing.