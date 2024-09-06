U.S. trucker apprehended after ‘mistakenly’ crossing the border with drugs and stolen firearm

Two CBSA border officers walk at the Canadian border near the Thousand Islands US/Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 6, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 6:18 pm.

An American truck driver was arrested after he “mistakenly crossed the border” with drugs and a stolen firearm, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say.

According to a statement released Friday, the driver was following directions from his GPS and wound up at the port of entry in Lansdowne, Ontario.

Upon inspection of the truck, border officers say they allegedly found three grams of methamphetamines and a loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a stereo.

The pistol was confirmed stolen by RCMP and a deeper investigation is underway.

The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Cedrick Cunningham. He’s facing at least 10 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

His next hearing will be on September 6 at the Kingston Provincial Court House.

According to investigators, Cunningham has an extensive criminal record with a history of violent crimes. He is alleged to have ties to street gangs in Georgia and Tennessee.

“The safety of Canadians is our top priority. By keeping prohibited firearms and narcotics out of Canada, we protect our communities,” Public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement. “This seizure highlights the incredible work of our law enforcement and border officers and the successful partnership between the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

