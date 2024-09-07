Man critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run overnight in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the Dundas Street West and Old Carriage Road area just after 11:30 p.m. last night for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the driver that struck the man did not remain at the scene. No further details as to the vehicle or driver have been provided.