Young woman in critical condition after Whitby hit-and-run: police

Durham police
A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 7, 2024 6:21 pm.

Last Updated September 7, 2024 6:22 pm.

A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a driver in Whitby on Saturday.

The Durham Regional Police Service says the collision happened at 6:20 a.m. near Consumer Drive just east of Paisley Court.

It is alleged that the young woman had just exited a bus and was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver who is accused of running a red light.

Officers say the driver fled the scene and was last spotted travelling westbound on Victoria Street West from Brock Street South.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police collected evidence.

Investigators say they are looking for a 2010 four-door silver Jaguar XF, which may have damage to the front passenger side corner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

