Three Brampton teens arrested, including 2 youths, in Kitchener armed robbery

An 18-year-old and two youths from Brampton are under arrest following an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say three individuals exited an SUV and entered a jewelry store inside Highland Hills Mall around 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The suspects used a hammer to smash display cases and take merchandise before fleeing the store.

Investigators say members of the public who witnessed the robbery intervened and detained the three until police arrived on the scene.

Police say no one suffered any physical injuries.

An 18-year-old along with a 15 and 16-year-old have been charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police did not release the name of the 18-year-old while the identities of the 15 and 16-year-old are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, the driver of the SUV which they say was stolen in Peel Region on Sept. 4. The vehicle is described as a black 2024 Jeep Wrangler with licence plate number CZXZ 122.