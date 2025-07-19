Police say 11 arrested during demonstration in Harbourfront neighbourhood
Posted July 19, 2025 7:58 pm.
Last Updated July 19, 2025 8:25 pm.
Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday.
Police provided few details of the arrests except to say those in custody are facing charges that include assaulting a peace officer, obstructing police, mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon and prohibited device.
Police said further details would be forthcoming in a press release.
The demonstration was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.